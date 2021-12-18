Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,968 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

