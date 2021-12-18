Spire Wealth Management Buys 345 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 97.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

NYSE OSK opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

