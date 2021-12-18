Spire Wealth Management Buys 395 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Autohome were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Autohome by 13.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Autohome by 126.7% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 55,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Autohome’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHM. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

