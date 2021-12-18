Spire Wealth Management Buys 425 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $82.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

