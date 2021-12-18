Spire Wealth Management Has $65,000 Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of VYMI opened at $66.49 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $71.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95.

