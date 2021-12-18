Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,910 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 506.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE JHX opened at $39.18 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.28.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

