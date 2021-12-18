Spire Wealth Management Purchases 369 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $873.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

