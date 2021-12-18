Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.91.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

SPR traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 2,044,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,038. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 135,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 506,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 96,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

