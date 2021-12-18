Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 198.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPRB. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of SPRB opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $118.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.90.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

