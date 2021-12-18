Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Raised by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Square by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after buying an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.79.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

