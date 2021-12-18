StakedZEN Price Tops $85.16 (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $4,676.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for about $85.16 or 0.00181923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.61 or 0.08377797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,805.23 or 0.99990693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002734 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,075 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

