Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from 315.00 to 245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

