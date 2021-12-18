Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $142.01 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00205147 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

