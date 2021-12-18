Starbase 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $604,055.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Starbase has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $679,380.01 and approximately $604,055.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007550 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

