Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SPHRY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Starpharma has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $19.87.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

