Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,749,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 436,076 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 402,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

