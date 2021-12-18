State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,086. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

