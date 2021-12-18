State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 80,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $162.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.15 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.