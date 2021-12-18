State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $125.29 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

