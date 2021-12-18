State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BJ. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

