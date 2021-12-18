State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 9,400 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after purchasing an additional 111,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after acquiring an additional 303,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.61 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

