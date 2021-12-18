State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 27.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Middleby by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,817,000 after purchasing an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Middleby by 4,943.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

MIDD stock opened at $188.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

