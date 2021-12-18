State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 751.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $150.15 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 34,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $6,187,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,565 shares of company stock worth $75,830,536. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

