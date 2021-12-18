State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.66 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 26.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

URI stock opened at $332.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.