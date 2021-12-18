State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.33 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $15,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $137,835,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $62,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 801,240 shares of company stock worth $131,595,576. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

