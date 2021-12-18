State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 22,314 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,314 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

FMX opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

