State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 37,685 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,685 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Airbnb by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Airbnb by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.77. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,234,824 shares of company stock valued at $225,690,091. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

