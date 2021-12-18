State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 6,340 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Pinterest worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 9.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 599,052 shares of company stock worth $31,723,709. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.65.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

