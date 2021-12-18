State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 911 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.75. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

