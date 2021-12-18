State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

State Street has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. State Street has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $8.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

State Street stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

