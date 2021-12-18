Steem Achieves Market Capitalization of $169.06 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Steem has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $169.06 million and $27.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,929.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.82 or 0.00928689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00270460 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003137 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem.it is a blockchain-based social media platform where anyone can earn rewards by posting relevant content, curating quality content by upvoting and by holding Steem based currencies in a vest fund, which generates interest. There are three main currencies in Steemit: Steem, Steem Power (SP) and Steem Backed Dollars (SBD). Steem is liquid and can be bought in an exchange and converted into steem dollars or steem power. Steem Power is basically Steem that is locked in a vesting fund for 3 months. Users can use steem power to upvote content and get curating rewards. When a user upvotes content his steem power gets depleted and then slowly regenerated. Steem Power holders recieve interest from their holdings. The more Steem Power a voter has the more revenue he'll generate for himself (in form of SP) and for the content creator (In SBD). There is also an incentive to upvote content early, as the rewards are distributed according to time. The earliest votes gets the biggest share of the reward. Steem Backed Dollars are there to protect content creators from volatitlity and can be traded for roughly 1 usd worth of steem, in order to cash out from steem. Converting Steem backed dollars into STEEM takes 5 days. Users also recieve interest from holding SBD. T Steem is a proof of work currency with a scheduled blocktime of 3 seconds. Steem PoW mining is done in rounds of 63 seconds by 21 miners (witnesses). 19 of the miners are pre voted, one is the other with the most computational power, and the last one is selected from a queue of witnesses that did not get on the top 19 voted witnesses. 90% of the block reward is allocated to a vest fund to reward curators and PoW miners, the other 10% are made liquid in the form of steem and are used to reward content creators. Steem gets converted to Steem Backed Dollars and sent to the content creator. “

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.