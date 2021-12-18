Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STLA. Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 121.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

