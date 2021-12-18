Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the November 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Stem has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,098,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,281 shares of company stock worth $7,507,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,113,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.