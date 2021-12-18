Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,042 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

