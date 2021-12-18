Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,017 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.43 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.