Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,370.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

