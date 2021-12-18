Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 35,190 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,708,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,035 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 231,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91.

