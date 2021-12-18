Stephens Inc. AR Sells 11,471 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after buying an additional 166,815 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,418,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,586,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

