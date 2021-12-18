Stephens Inc. AR Sells 38,347 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,347 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.21% of Porch Group worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,073,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Porch Group by 2,519.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Porch Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 856,816 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Porch Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $16.66 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,647 shares of company stock worth $3,615,410. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRCH. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.