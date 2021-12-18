Steve Sanghi Sells 41,510 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Sanghi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,913,048.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.