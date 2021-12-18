Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 542,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,317.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 51 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.