STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Critical Contrast

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Femasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.08 -$4.41 million ($0.07) -20.00 Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Femasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -8.32% -16.97% -9.39% Femasys N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Femasys has a consensus price target of $16.73, indicating a potential upside of 305.95%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Summary

Femasys beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

