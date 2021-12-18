Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,787,000 after purchasing an additional 226,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,879,000 after purchasing an additional 170,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,470,000 after purchasing an additional 152,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.18.

LPLA stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

