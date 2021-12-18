Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 401.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.5% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 41,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

