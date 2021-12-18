Strs Ohio Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Veracyte stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

