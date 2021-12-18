Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 17,739.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $638,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 481,923 shares of company stock worth $13,101,580.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

