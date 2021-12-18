Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Getty Realty worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

