Strs Ohio Sells 1,565 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,842 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $105,491,000 after purchasing an additional 516,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $74.72 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

