Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Woodward by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,825,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.20. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.