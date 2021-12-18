Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives $85.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.97. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

